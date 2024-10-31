30.2 C
October 31, 2024
Atlas Oranto CEO partners with NSE to revitalize JETS Club in Secondary Schools

by Peter Anayo031

In a significant move to bolster science education in Nigeria, the Chairman/CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum International, Prince Arthur Eze, has agreed to partner with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and made a substantial contribution towards the rejuvenation of the Junior Engineers, Technologists, and Scientists (JETS) Club in secondary schools.

This strategic partnership and contribution will be key to advancing the ambitious project led by the President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, which aims to revitalize the JETS Club through national competitions. The initiative seeks to nurture young talents in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and inspire future generations of Nigerian Engineers, Technologists, and Scientists.

Prince Arthur Eze’s support will provide crucial funding for the competitions and activities of the JETS Club, aligning with NSE’s strategic agenda to promote STEM education and secure a brighter future for Nigeria’s engineering and technological sectors.

The donation was made during a courtesy visit by the NSE President, who presented a request for support to execute the JETS Club revival project. Prince Eze’s partnership marks a pivotal step towards achieving NSE’s goal of fostering early engagement in science and technology, which is essential for the nation’s future development.

 

