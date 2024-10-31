APWEN collaborates with Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi on STEM Education Awareness among senior secondary schools female students in Lagos

L-r… Representative of President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili; 3rd price winner; Miss Esther Ifeoma Akalugwu of Lagos State Govt. Senior Secondary School ijanikin; Honorable Member representing Ojo Federal Constituency sponsor of the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Education (STEM) Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, during the Commemoration of girl Child held at Ojo in Lagos recently 25/10/2024.

L-r …Chairman APWEN Lagos Chapter Engr. (Dr) Atinuke Owolabi; Representative of President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili; Miss Ugbebor Favour student of Awori Senior College, Ojo 2nd prize winner; member representing Ojo Federal Constituency Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi.

L-r… Representative of the President of APWEN, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili; student of Ojo High Senior Secondary School, 1st price winner, Miss Boluwatife Gloria Badejo; Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Honorable Member representing Ojo Federal Constituency sponsor of the STEM quiz competition, Mr Agbaje Daniel, Science teacher Ojo high Senior Secondary school, Engr. Fatimoh Opeloyeru, APWEN Lagos Chapter Member at the recent commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child. 25/10/2024.