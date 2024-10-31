Abuja Streetlight Vandalism: Prominent Contractor Detained

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Coordinator, Felix Obuah, announced the arrest of a prominent expatriate contractor for vandalizing streetlights in Abuja.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t disclosed, is from a well-known company and will face legal consequences.

Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, ordered AMMC to restore streetlights. During an inspection, Obuah discovered 18 out of 21 lots were vandalized.

Initially, scavengers and miscreants were suspected, but investigations revealed high-level contractors were involved.

AMMC is working to restore lights, especially on Yar’adua Way and Jabi areas. Obuah vowed to submit a report to the minister, ensuring those involved face justice.

Abuja is divided into 21 lots, today will inspected almost 18 lots. We have discovered that most of those areas have been vandalised, which some are undergoing intervention work by my team.

“We are not impressed with the level of vandalisation that had happened in some of those lots. But I am impressed with my team for living up to expectations especially with the ongoing maintenance work on Yar’adua way and Jabi areas, the light has been restored but some are yet to be restored.

“We will make sure that within a short possible time, the issues is restored. Most a times we thought is scavengers or miscreants that are involved in vandalising the streetlights, not until today that we are able to discover that high level contractors are involved in sabotaging the good efforts of the minister and AMMC.

“We have arrested a very prominent contractor, an expatriate who is involved in vandalising these streetlights to enable them get this contract.One of the expatriates has been arrested and is in detention, there are full evidence to that effect.

“Our report will be submitted to the minister, we must make sure that those vandals and the people buying the items would not go free.

“We can’t be buying and installing while miscreants and expatriates are vandalising it, sabotaging the good efforts of government is wrong”.