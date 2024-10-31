27.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

Marowin enhances industry uptime with exclusive Elcometer partnership

Embark on projects with direct impact on citizens – Omoworare urges governors

N/Delta has enough human logistics resources to heal the industry – Membere…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Hardel & Enic staff, engineers bid Iwuanyanwu farewell in Owerri

Empowerment scheme

UBA set to establish a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, reinforces commitment to…

Zenith Bank’s PBT hits N1.0trn in Q3, records remarkable triple digit top…

Plateau records 99% reduction in poliomyelitis cases – Expert

Senate reconstitutes c’ttee to probe economic sabotage in petroleum industry

10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

by Ugo Amadi069

 

No fewer than 10 persons have died after a building collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, at Jegede/Oluloyo, Ona Ara Local Government Council.
In a statement, the Oyo State Fire Service Agency said seven persons were rescued from the rubble.
“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive.
“Rescue operation is still going on,” the statement said.
The incident adds to the growing list of building collapse incidents across the country.
Recalled that in June 2023, a two-storey building collapsed in Inalende area of Ibadan following a downpour.

Related posts

Domestication, implementation of National WEE policy a game changer for women development – -Amb. Aduda

Ugo Amadi

Ogun residents plead for return of environmental marshals  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

PENGASSAN losses 4 members in helicopter crash

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO