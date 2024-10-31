10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

No fewer than 10 persons have died after a building collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, at Jegede/Oluloyo, Ona Ara Local Government Council.

In a statement, the Oyo State Fire Service Agency said seven persons were rescued from the rubble.

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive.

“Rescue operation is still going on,” the statement said.

The incident adds to the growing list of building collapse incidents across the country.

Recalled that in June 2023, a two-storey building collapsed in Inalende area of Ibadan following a downpour.