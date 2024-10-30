Visiting the 2014 National confab will sincerely address so many issues confronting Nigeria –Pastor Lanre-Oke

DR. FEMI LANRE-OKE, an author, teacher of God’s word and Destiny Coach, presides over Jesus Praise Evangelical Ministries International alongside his wife, Olubusola. They both live in Abuja, Nigeria and blessed with children. The clergyman talks to ISAAC NGUMAH on some contemporary issues in the country. Read on:

What can you say on the achievements of Nigeria at 64th year of Independence?

We are grateful to God and we are optimistic that the promises of God for Nigeria will still materialize. What God has said concerning Nigeria will become a testimony and reality in our lifetimes.

What can you say on the political structure of Nigeria since independence?

The political structure of Nigeria is getting better on daily basis although it is preoccupied with self-centredness and greed and if we do not deal with these, we will not come into the fullness of the purpose of God.

Some analysts have said that Nigeria has been a failing state since Independence. What is your take?

I subscribe to that I don’t believe that Nigeria is a failing state we are learning and we are not supposed to be where we ought to be now even from our mistake we will learn to do better

What can you say on the plan of the President to reform the political and economic polcies of Nigeria?

I know he has good plans but I am updated with his plans I will not say much on that I believe that God will help him to achieve them.

What can you say on renewed hope agender of the President?

The renewed hope is expected to activate the hope of all Nigerians to bring the country to a greater Nigeria. Well, let’s play our part as we await the fulfilment of the plan that the President has for us.

2014 National Confab; should Nigeria revisit the Confab?

Sincerely it will address so many issues confronting Nigeria.

What can you say on the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

The security has been better as compared to what it used to be and we must recommend our security officials for doing a good Job

Some analysts are saying that government should lay more emphasis on security, economy, education, agriculture, health, social amenities and developments? How do you see this?

The government should bring out policies that will create Impacts to the citizens of the country.

What can you say on the high cost of living in Nigeria today?

It is a very serious matter we need God divine intervention and he will surely help us.

Since 2014, Nigeria has only depended on oil revenue what is your take?

It is not wise at all to only depend on oil alone we should look into other things that can help drive the economy apart from oil.

What can you say on the number of professionals leaving the country especially medical experts?

The major challenge is that we have more opportunities outside of Nigeria.

Some analysts are saying that Nigeria has gone from bad to worse with this present government in power? Do you agree?

I believe that Nigeria is going from bad to good and I believe we will be lifted up

What can say on the state of the economy?

It fair and we are hoping it will get better

What is your advice to the president on how to reform the economy?

In reforming the economy the president should be sensitive to the need of the masses in all his policies it should be inclusive with the needs of the people he should carry the masses along with good plans.

What can you say on the just-concluded election in Edo and the upcoming election in Ondo State?

Some people are grieved but I admonished that we should just allow transparency, truth and honesty to prevail in all that we do.

What can you say on electoral law in Nigeria today?

If we should follow the electoral law, and we are with all the content of the law, we will do better.

What can you say on the church contributions to nation’s buildings now the country is passing throuh trials?

The church is sending relief and materials to the less privileged and also empowering individuals teaching people to live an exemplary life and also to be a contributor to the growth of Nigeria.

What can you say on the just-concluded protest nationwide?

Any protest in Nigeria can be hijacked by hoodlums I am not in support of any protest and I will advise the government to be sensitive to the needs of the people instead of a protest response

Some analysts are saying that this present government has rturned Nigerians to beggars through these hardships. What can you say to this?

Every problems is an opportunity in disguise I believe with God there is always a way out

What can you say on the palliatives being shared nationwide?

The government should take measures too in fighting hunger in Nigeria not palliatives alone.

For a better society