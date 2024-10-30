Urgent need for precautionary measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22 States, FCT, at Nat’l Assembly, in Abuja

Member, Representing Badagry Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Rep. Sesi Whingan (L), briefing newsmen on his motion as passed during plenary, motion on the urgent need for Precautionary Measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22 States and the FCT, at the National Assembly, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/10/24). Photo: Anayo Opara.
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2