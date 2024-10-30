29.2 C
Lagos
October 30, 2024
Trending now

Three Police Officers Arrested For Extortion, Unprofessional Conduct In Rivers

Press conference on the motion raised on floor of the House against…

Include private institutions in students’ loan, NANS charges FG…….Laments increase in tuition…

Urgent need for precautionary measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22…

Vitafoam declares 56% revenue growth revenue

Onyeali- Ikpe describes Air Peace boss as role model in integrity

High Chief Darlington Nwabuike: A distinguished man of the people

Bright Chimeze Foundation Community outreach on nurturing potential fostering growth held in…

Ejeh receives humanitarian award on birthday

Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu: An entrepreneur philanthropist par excellence

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Urgent need for precautionary measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22 States, FCT, at Nat’l Assembly, in Abuja

by Peter Anayo083

Member, Representing Badagry Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Rep. Sesi Whingan (L), briefing newsmen on his motion as passed during plenary, motion on the urgent need for Precautionary Measures to mitigate predicted Flood Risk in 22 States and the FCT, at the National Assembly, in Abuja on Wednesday (30/10/24). Photo:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Meeting of House Committee on Banking Regulations with stakeholders, at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Catholic Men’s Guild Annual Conference held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 30,2024

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO