Three Police Officers Arrested For Extortion, Unprofessional Conduct In Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested three of its officers for corrupt practices and unprofessional conduct.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the officers were arrested following a coordinated monitoring patrol by operatives from the Commissioner of Police team, CP Monitoring Unit on Tuesday around the Rumuokoro Flyover around 3 pm, which led to the arrest of Inspector Sarah Anendei, Inspector Caroline Promise, and Inspector Christiana Jatau, who were caught engaging in a corrupt practice against innocent motorists under the flyover.

According to the police image maker, two of the officers, Inspectors Caroline Promise and Christiana Jatau, were arrested for conducting unprofessional behaviour while out of uniform which she said further contravening police standards. “Their misconduct was captured on video by a mobile phone, providing clear evidence of their actions.”

“During the immediate on-site investigation, the operatives searched the officers and recovered the money taken from the motorists, marking a swift response in upholding ethical practices within the Rivers State Police Command.”

She said the officers are currently detained and awaiting appropriate disciplinary measures.

Iringe-Koko reiterated the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command to upholding professional integrity while assuring the public that any personnel found violating the principles of service will be held accountable