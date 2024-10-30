TD Africa, Dell, Intel Collaborate on Innovative AI

24.2 C
October 30, 2024
by Ugo Amadi087

 

In its continuous quest to provide solutions that will revolutionise business operations and drive growth, the tech distribution giant, TD Africa has put head together with Dell Technologies and Intel to examine how AI tools and data-driven solutions can be optimized.

At an event tagged: “Partner Technology Day” which held at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, industry-leading experts shared insights on the transformative potentials of AI and data analytic with interactive workshops providing hands-on experience with AI tools and techniques.

Several sessions generated significant interest but discussions on building smart, flexible data centres with a modern and software-defined infrastructure, transforming data centres with Dell Services, and exploring innovations on Dell PowerEdge server platforms were instant hits.

While experts shared understanding of the benefits of modernizing data centres, optimising operations, and leveraging the latest advancements in server technology, Abimbola Owoeye, Country Lead for Dell Technologies, Nigeria, said the use of technology transcends only growing the bottom-line.

His words: “You cannot fight corruption without the use of technologies. We must become an insight-driven data country. Technology is the future, and Dell Technologies is the biggest shipper of technology. If you are not yet leveraging on Artificial Intelligence and not leveraging the partnership with Dell and TD Africa, you are missing out.”

Abiodun Idowu, Assistant General Manager, TD Africa, buttressed this view when he emphasised the importance of embracing AI and data-driven solutions to stay competitive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

“We are committed to empowering our partners with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in the digital age,” he said.

The Partner Technology Day event demonstrated TD Africa’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to its partners in Nigeria and across the continent.

By leveraging AI and data analytics, businesses can unlock new opportunities, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

 

