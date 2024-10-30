Stop fuel importation, we ‘ve enough stock, Dangote tells NNPCL, marketers.

Crude for naira sale has put economy on path of growth, says Wale Edun

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Tuesday, urged petroleum marketers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, to source petrol directly from his refinery to meet local demands.

Dangote confirmed the refinery’s readiness to supply fuel after closed-door talks with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He stated that the refinery can produce over 30 million litres of fuel daily at full capacity and currently holds 500 million litres in reserve, enough to supply the country for over 12 days without imports.

“We’re more than ready,” Dangote assured State House Correspondents, adding that the refinery’s production capacity could offset Nigeria’s fuel needs significantly.

Addressing concerns about fuel scarcity in several parts of the country, he said, “Well, on the streets, one thing that you have to understand is that we are producers. I have a refinery. I’m not in the business of retail. If I’m in the business of retail then you hold me responsible.

“But what I’m saying is that the retailers should please come forward and pick, if they don’t, come forward and pick, what do you want me to do? That’s something that I can do.

“So I am expecting either NNPC or the marketers to stop importing; they should come and pick because we have what they need. And you know, as they move, I will be pumping.

“I don’t know whether you understand what it takes to keep a billion litres inside our tank. It’s costing me money every day. If I can collect the naira, I can charge somebody 32% in interest. So right now, that’s what I’m losing.

“And you are talking about 500 million, you know, I mean, we don’t print money. But the issue is that if they come and collect then you will not see any queues in the filling stations.”

Meanwhile, WALE Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on Tuesday, said the sale of crude in naira to local refiners had set the Nigerian economy on the path of industrialisation and modernisation.

Edun, chairman of the committee, said this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu to review the sale of crude in naira to local refiners at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the bold initiative, endorsed fully by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), ensures crude oil is sold to local refiners in naira, who in turn sell refined products to marketers in naira.

He said although there was much to be done, but there was a clear path to industrial development and modernisation of the Nigerian economy, because the key prices were right, which was encouraging private sector investment.

“With private sector refining of crude oil, we now have raw materials, not just for agriculture, but for industry, for chemicals, for paints, for building materials and for textiles.

“And of course, this is Mr President’s strategy and his policy of making conditions right for the private sector to invest, create jobs and grow the economy.

“Likewise, the market pricing of petroleum products, has also paved the way for NNPC to restore its balance sheet, restore its financial fortunes, and to give the federal, state and local governments more funding.

“This allows them to meet their obligations, salary payments to workers, social services to the population generally, and key infrastructure development,” said Edun.

The minister said the meeting reviewed the progress of the initiative to ensure that the initial obstacles to successful implementation of sale of cruse in naira to domestic refiners and the correlating sale of petroleum products in naira were overcome.

He said AfreximBank, the financial adviser, was part of the meeting, and would act as an intermediary to ensure that the parties – the seller of the crude, the buyer of the crude – were able to complete their transactions.

Edun said the scheme initiated by the President, was made possible also by the courageous and bold investment of the Dangote group, in a local refinery of 650,000 barrels per day capacity.

He said the implementation committee and the sub committee had worked assiduously with all stakeholders to ensure the initiative was implemented.

The stakeholders include the regulators, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NNDPRA) and Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Others are: the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) NNPCL, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Navy and a host host of other stakeholders.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, chairman, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company, said his company would be able to satisfy local demand with the supply of crude so far by NNPCL.

“This initiative will actually revive a lot of industries in plastic, cooking gas, which is LPG, aviation, gas, Oil, not only PMS.

“At about 420,000 barrels per day, we still have capacity to grow. We are ramping up our capacity. Once we get there, we have enough naira crude, we’ll be able to fully satisfy the market.

“But when NNPC refineries start working going forward, then Nigeria will be one of the biggest exporters of Petroleum products in history,” said Dangote.

He said the President pledged at the meeting to support domestic industries, and allow local refineries to work, and attract more investment into the country. (NAN)