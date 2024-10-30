Shettima advocates stronger govt, media collaboration

…Urges Editors to serve as true watchdogs, allies in nation building

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has called for a stronger collaboration between government and the media in discharging their shared responsibility for national development.

Shettima said this on Tuesday when the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

He described the media leaders as the crème de la crème and conscience of the nation.

Shettima made a strong case for a balanced partnership to drive national unity and economic growth.

The Vice-President pledged government’s support to ensure the sustainability of the fourth estate of the realm.

Shettima, who said that the time has come to prioritise governance over political considerations, called for partnership with the media.

“Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics,” he said.

The Vice-President acknowledged the economic challenges confronting the media and pledged government’s support to sustain quality journalism.

“My heart bleeds for the Nigerian media because of the dwindling economic fortunes they face.

“Be rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to support the media in continuing their work,” Shettima said.

The Vice-President, who insisted on balance and objectivity reportage, urged editors to maintain their role of a watchdog, while supporting national development.

“When we do good, please commend us. When we are going astray, guide us because we have to salvage this nation; not for our own sake but for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” he said.

Responding, President of the Guild and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Eze Anaba, commended Shettima’s commitment to transparent governance.

He lauded the Vice-President for explaining government’s economic policies as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“You have been prolific in talking about the state of the economy in your responsibility as the Chairman of the National Economic Council,” Anaba said.

He further emphasised the readiness of the media to partner with the government, while maintaining its independence.

The NGE President also announced that the 20th Edition of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is scheduled to hold from Nov. 7 to 9 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

“We came to brief the Vice-President about our forthcoming conference and also to discuss some national issues with him, exchange views and also to tell him our commitment to democracy.

Also, the General Secretary of the Guild, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the conference would focused on economy, security, energy and the state of the media in Nigeria.

“We believe that the Vice-President and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have a role to play.

“And we want them to be part of the conservation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state. I’m sure they will honour us with their presence,” he said.