Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu visits NSE President to strengthen collaboration

In a bid to enhance cooperation between the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Admiral Superintendent and Managing Director/CEO of the Naval Dockyard, Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu, paid a visit to the NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, in Lagos.

The high-profile meeting was aimed at deepening the collaboration between the two bodies, particularly in areas of engineering development, technical expertise, and capacity building.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of synergy between military and civilian engineering professionals in advancing national infrastructure and defense capabilities.

Rear Admiral Orederu expressed the Naval Dockyard’s commitment to working closely with the NSE in fostering innovation and technical excellence within the maritime sector.

He noted that the partnership would open doors for enhanced training, research, and knowledge sharing, ultimately benefiting both institutions.

In her remarks, NSE President commended Rear Admiral Orederu for his visionary leadership and proactive approach to fostering cooperation.

She reiterated the NSE’s dedication to supporting the Nigerian Navy in its quest for cutting-edge engineering solutions and skill development.

The meeting is expected to yield tangible results in the coming months as both organizations work together to promote technological advancement and national security.

