Power outage: TCN intensifies efforts to restore power supply to northern region

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it is intensifying efforts at restoring power to the northern parts of the country.

Mr Sule Abdulaziz, the Managing Director, TCN said in Abuja on Tuesday at a media briefing that the ongoing repairs of the damaged transmission line that led to the blackout in northern region would be completed by Nov 3.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. .22, TCN reported a power outage in the north-east, north-west, and parts of north-central after the 330-kilovolt Ugwuaji–Apir double circuit transmission lines 1 and 2 tripped.-off

The company also reported that the Shiroro-Kaduna line was vandalised, resulting to reduced bulk electricity supply to Kaduna, Kano, and other major cities in the north.

Abdulaziz said that the area affected by the trip- off had been secured with help of Nigerian Army and concerted effort was on-going in one of the lines for restoration.

” Restoration of one of these lines will allow TCN to wheel about 400 Megawatts (MW) of power in that corridor.

”Also, TCN is intensifying efforts to repair and restore the second line on Ugwuaji – Apir on or by Nov. 3.

`This will avail TCN to wheel substantial quantum of power through Apir to Jos to Kaduna to Kano, ‘’ he said.

According to him, TCN is working with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) for security of personnel on site of Shiroro – Mando 330 Kilo volt SC lines for commencement of rehabilitation of impacted towers in the axis.

Abulaziz attributed the blackout in the northern region to vandalism of Ugwuaji – Apir 330kV lines, which was reported on Oct. 21, causing tripping of the lines.

He said trial reclosure failed and patrol revealed damaged conductors due to vandalism.

“This compounded the transmission of bulk power to the northern corridor as these lines serve as link between northern and southern area. This outage severely affected the wheeling capacity of TCN, ‘’ he said

Abdulaziz also said that the Shiroro – Mando 330kv line 1 tripped off on Sept. 9, patrol of safe area was done, but faulty section could not be reached due to insecurity.

He said that efforts were made by using local vigilante who confirmed snap conductor on a tower but they could not identify the tower number.

“Arrangements were made to use the local group to escort TCN’s engineers in the night to effect repairs in order to evade the bandits in the location.

“Unfortunately, we did not succeed because the bandits got wind of our Intentions and laid siege im the area.

“Minimum supply was maintained to the North-West corridor through the second circuit until Oct. 13, when the second line tripped-off and failed to stay on trial reclosure, ‘’ he said.

He said local vigilantes were again engaged to comb the area but could only access part of the safe area.

He said that due to TCN inability to access the area, it solicited the support of the Nigeria Air Force for unmanned aerial surveillance on Oct. 17 and the impacted towers were identified.

Mr Abdullahi Yakasai, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement in the North-West, said that the Federal Government was working hard to ensure that power was restored to the region.

Yakasai appealed to Nigerians to be patient with TCN, adding that the blackout in the northern region was not a deliberate effort aimed at hurting the people.

“President Bola Tinubu is so concerned about the blackout and he is been on top of the situation with the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu and the managing director of TCN

“We believe in the next five days, power will be restored across the northern states, ‘’ he said. (

Egbin Power Reinforces Commitment to Safety Excellence, as ISPON Certifies Employees

Meanwhile, Egbin Power has reinforced its commitment to promoting high safety standards and professionalism, as the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) has inducted 28 employees of the GenCo as new members.

According to ISPON, the certification further solidifies Egbin Power’s efforts towards promoting high safety standards and building a highly competent workforce equipped with expertise in safety management.

During the ceremony organised at Egbin Power Plant, the new members were inducted into the Institute and presented with membership certificates, following the obligatory training, assessment and screening carried out by ISPON.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), Julius Akpong stated that the accomplishment further identifies the GenCo as a safety-oriented and compliant organisation. “The induction of these employees into ISPON is a testament to our unwavering commitment to high safety practices and standards.

“We believe that by empowering our workforce, we can create a safer and more productive work environment for all. We operate in a sector where safety is paramount at all times; thus, as a responsible organisation, safety is our culture and it is the responsibility of everyone,” Akpong said.

ISPON’s National President, Kaizer Ebiwari, noted that every member of the Institute has the responsibility of promoting safety awareness in the workplace, at home and across Nigeria.

“The ISPON, certification, therefore empowers these individuals to become advocates for safety, not only within Egbin Power but also in their communities. Their expertise will be invaluable in enhancing safety practices and preventing accidents,” he stated.

Ebiwari further commended Egbin Power and the employees for embracing high safety standards while encouraging professionalism among its workforce. He noted that the newly inducted employees will play a crucial role in advancing safety within Egbin Power and the broader Nigerian power industry., adding that their knowledge and skills will contribute to the development and implementation of effective safety measures, ensuring a safer and more sustainable operating environment.

The training was facilitated through the collaboration of ISPON and Egbin Power’s Learning Academy, which is an in-house programme designed to provide regular and specialised training to enable employees acquire the necessary expertise to meet the employees’ needs.

The 28 employees completed the required training curriculum, which is equivalent to ISPON Level 3, thereby qualifying for membership into the Institute following the statutory examination and screening.

Among the management team of Egbin Power in attendance were the Head of HR, Gabriel Nkanga; Chief Corporate Services Officer, Emmanuel Udu; Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, Felix Ofulue; Head of Maintenance, Felix Ebiware and Head of Support Service, Kayode Ayeni.

Other ISPON officials at the occasion included the Deputy President of ISPON, Chief Dr. Stephen Udesi and the Registrar, Benson Adam-Otete.

Nkanga applauded the Institute and the inductees saying: “The ISPON induction is a significant milestone for Egbin Power. It validates our commitment to safety excellence and provides our employees with the necessary tools to drive continuous improvement in our safety practices.”

One of the inductees, Esther Adediji in the QHSE Department said: “Egbin Power has been instrumental in my journey to ISPON certification and I’m excited to leverage this accomplishment to drive safety improvements within the company and participate in industry-wide initiatives.”

“Joining ISPON has significantly contributed to my professional development and has laid the groundwork for my ambition to achieve other certifications,” Mayowa Ajuwon in the Support Service Department said.

As Egbin Power continues to prioritise safety and sustainability, its collaboration with ISPON further strengthens the company’s position as a leader in the power sector.

ISPON is recognised by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to regulate the practice of safety management in collaboration with relevant government agencies, as empowered by the ISPON Act 2014.