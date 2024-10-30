Onyeali- Ikpe describes Air Peace boss as role model in integrity

The Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali – Ikpe has described the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema as a financially disciplined businessman whose integrity is worthy of emulation.

The Fidelity boss made the commendation weekend in Lagos at the 10th anniversary celebration of Air Peace.

According to her, Fidelity Bank was there with Air Peace right from inception adding that the company’s integrity was a reason for the sustained relationship.

She said, “The biggest thing I can tell you today about the company is their financial discipline. Anytime I have reason to say it, I always say it.

“Air Peace led by the chairman has what you call financial discipline. You don’t remind them when their payments are due, and I don’t know which banker would not be delighted by such,” she said.

While congratulating the Air Peace Chairman and all the staff for the airline’s achievements, the Fidelity boss said, “We started with the first aircraft and now we are over fifty-one. We know they have fought battles both internationally and locally and they have survived.

“Off the top of my head is the COVID period. It was a very difficult time but they survived. We are happy to be a strategic partner of Air Peace and we will continue to be,” she added.

Looking back, Dr. Nneka Onyeali -Ikpe commended Onyema for his resilience even as he lauded Fidelity Bank for believing in his business.

She said, “We did the heavy-lifting at the time when nobody believed in sponsoring the aviation industry because for no reason, statistics showed that it was a risky business, and like the minister had said many had died before then.

“So when we made pitches to the board to finance, they were like “don’t go there” but we believed in Allen, we believed in his strength of personality and I stand here today to tell you that it has been a wonderful experience. We are here today to celebrate them and say congratulations and this is just the beginning of great things,” she said.

Air Peace officially commenced business on October 25th, 2024. Since then, the company has grown to be a reputable airline in the country, even as it commenced international flights in 2022 with a flight to China.

From seven aircraft and five destinations on its first day of operations, Air Peace has grown into a leader in West African aviation.

Founded in 2014 by visionary leader Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, the airline connects people across Africa and beyond with a fleet of Boeing and Embraer aircraft.

The airline’s “No City Left Behind” initiative has brought service to underserved regions, fostering social and economic development.

Air Peace’s commitment to corporate social responsibility has led to transformative initiatives, from scholarships and health programs to environmental conservation.

The airline’s 10-year journey exemplifies resilience, innovation, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

As the celebration concluded, attendees were inspired by Air Peace’s journey and looked forward to the next decade of its impact. The 10th anniversary was not only a tribute to the airline’s success but a powerful reminder of its dedication to elevating African aviation and connecting communities across borders.