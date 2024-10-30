27.2 C
Insurance digest

NAICOM sacks board, mgt. of African Alliance Insurance

by NewChampion097

 

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has sacked the board and management of African Alliance Insurance Plc for years of insolvency and failure to meet the obligations of annuitants and policyholders.

A statement by NAICOM in Abuja on Wednesday said the decision followed extensive monitoring and review of the company’s financial condition, governance, and operational practices.

NAICOM said the review revealed significant concerns regarding the company’s ability to continue operation in a safe and sound manner.

The Commission said the company’s state had for some time generated a lot of uncertainty over claims settlement and payment to annuitants under the company.

The Commission said it had appointed an interim management board to manage the affairs of the company.
It listed Dr Haruna Mustapha as the Chairman, Mr. Jacob Erhabor as the Managing Director, Mr. Wasiu Amao as the Executive Director, Technical.

Others are Ms Oremeyi Longe as Executive Director, Finance, Mr Anthony Achebe as Non-Executive Director and Halimatu Khabeeb also as Non-Executive Director.

The Commission said the interim management board would oversee the company’s operations, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and implement necessary reforms, adding that it would work with all stakeholders, including annuitants, policyholders, employees, and investors, to minimise disruption and ensure continuity.

“The objective of this takeover is to protect the interests of African Alliance Insurance Plc’s annuitants, policyholders, other stakeholders, and the broader insurance industry, while ensuring the company’s return to stability and compliance.

“The Commission is committed to maintaining the stability and integrity of Nigerian insurance industry.

“Our actions today demonstrate our resolve to address concerns and protect the annuitants, policyholders and public interest,” the Commission said.

