Mighty Mighty donates 10 fully furnished 3-bedroom bungalows to Umuchu indigent citizens in Anambra

.I did the will of God, says Chief Otti

NONYE EZEONU

Ten indigent citizens of Umuchu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State got a pleasant surprise last week as Chief Abraham Ikechukwu Otti (alias Afuonu Mighty Mighty na Umuchu) gifted them with beautifully built and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom and parlour bungalows.

The Umuchu-born billionaire, Chief Otti, made the donation to mark his chieftaincy title as “Ikenga Umuchu”.

Accompanied and ably supported by his friends, the billionaire, who was represented by Hon. Chinedum Ezekwike handed over the buildings formally to the ten beneficiaries with some household needfuls like medium size Sumec generators, 32 inches LG plasma TV, Ceiling and Standing fans and LG DVD Players.

Also, the houses had been furnished with items like beds, mattresses, kitchen utensils, etc.

The beneficiaries also got cash donations of N600,000 each in addition to food items such as a bag of rice, tubers of yam, loaves of bread, provisions, clothes, plastic chairs, etc.

Chief Otti told Daily Champion in a telephone interview that “I did the will of God Almighty despite the fact that I don’t know any of the beneficiaries personally or their locations”.

He further thanked Hon. Akwaeke and his team for their tireless efforts towards identifying the said beneficiaries.

He promised to do more for the Umuchu people as God continues to bless him.

Hon. Akwaeke on his part while handing over the properties to the beneficiaries, told them to see all the gifts as God’s favour/remembrance to their families and urged them to always pray for Chief Otti and his family for God’s guidance and protection on them.

Some of Chief Otti’s friends who supported him with monetary gifts for the beneficiaries include Chief Chinedum Benson Mmadubuko Ezeani (Chinechendo na Adaziani, CEO Chico Group Ltd), Chief Okwudili Otti (Nwarupuiaku Umuchu), Dr. Engr. Festus Onu (Omenanwata 1 of Enugwu-Ezike)MD of Ferotex Group of Companies Ltd, Barr. Chukwudi Obi ( Ebubemba nu Umuchu) from Ikeduru , Imo State.

Others who graced the occasion include Chief Ebere Akannonu (Akudinanwa Umuchu), Dr. Amb Okpalajiaku Obiora(Chinyelugo na Nkpologwu).

The beneficiaries of the bungalows include Mrs. Benadette Ezenwaka from Ogu village, Amanasa, Umuchu, Mrs Priscilla Muoka, from Ugwuakwu village, Umuchu, Mr. Chikezie Abazuwa from Osete village Umuchu, Mr. Shedrack Offor, from Ibughubu village, Umuchu.

and Mr. Okwudili Nwaba from Umubilo Amanasa, Umuchu.

Others are Mrs Gloria Kivaz Nwogbo from Ozara-Akukwa, Mrs. Nkwodinma Udigu from Umugama village, Umuchu, Mrs. Monica Obiesie, from Achalla village, Umucha, Mrs. Chikanne Monica, from Achalla village, Umuchu and Mrs. Uzoma, from Achalla village, Umuchu.

