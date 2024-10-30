Mainland Oil drives energy security with CNG, lubricants

Mainland Oil and Gas has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy security and sustainability, with a focus on lubricant production and compressed natural gas (CNG) utilisation.

Dr Chris Igwe, Managing Director of Mainland Oil, made this known while addressing energy correspondents at the ongoing 2024 OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week on Tuesday in Lagos.

Igwe underscored the importance of the event in fostering innovation and collaboration across the oil and gas sector.

“The production of high-quality lubricants to meet diverse market demands is central to our mission,” he said.

He said that Mainland Oil maintains a strong presence across Nigeria’s regions, offering affordable, premium products that enhance performance across various sectors.

On sustainable energy solutions, Igwe stressed Mainland Oil’s commitment to promoting CNG as a clean, cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels.

“CNG plays a vital role in reducing emissions and supports the nation’s energy security.

“We are actively expanding our CNG distribution network to make it accessible to industries and residential estates nationwide,” he said.

According to him, the company’s CNG-powered facilities reflect its dedication to sustainability.

On collaboration, Igwe noted that OTL Africa provides a valuable platform for industry leaders to share knowledge and foster partnerships.

“This year, we’re engaging with operators across the continent to explore strategies that enhance collaboration and address challenges in energy distribution.

“Our aim is to build strategic alliances that leverage our collective strengths,” he stressed.

Igwe also explained the company’s commitment to infrastructure investment, specifically in expanding its trucking facilities to ensure efficient delivery of refined petroleum products.

“Our growth strategy includes developing a robust logistics framework to support our extensive reach,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Igwe expressed Mainland Oil’s ambition to become a market leader in lubricant production and CNG distribution across Africa.

“With over 54 operational outlets and plans for further expansion, we are committed to providing reliable energy solutions that drive economic empowerment and support national energy security,” he said.

Igwe invited stakeholders and partners to join the company’s mission.

“Together, we can harness Africa’s energy resources to drive sustainable development for generations to come,” he said