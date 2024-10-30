Inflation: Prices of rice, other foodstuffs soar in Enugu

Prices of foodstuffs particularly rice, have continued to rise ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN correspondent who conducted a market survey in Enugu on Wednesday reports that prices of rice have gone beyond the reach of average Nigerians.

NAN reports that rice, a staple food for many Nigerians, is now considered luxury for the rich, as a 50kg bag of foreign rice is selling at between N140,000 and N145,000 depending on the brand as against N85,000 and N92,000 sold in September.

The local rice now sells at between N100,000 and N105,000, depending also on the brand as against N70,000 and N75,000 sold between June and September.

The agency also observed that prices of eggs and noodles were still increasing in the state as a crate of eggs sells between N5,500 and N6,000 as against its former price of N3,500 and N4,000 respectively.

A food seller at Ogbete market, Mrs. Martina Uche, said the inflation was worse in food commodities, making it difficult for average Nigerians to feed well.

She wondered how the low-income earners and the poor people would survive in the present difficult economic situation, which she added was not improving any time soon.

A rice seller, Mrs Njideka Alekeozor at Ogbete Main Market, said that the high cost of rice in the country would persist if the government did not do something urgently to address food insecurity.

A buyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the high cost of living in the country to subsidy removal from petroleum products.

The price of a carton of Super Pack size of Indomie noodles had also gone up to N14,500 as against its former price of N9,200.

Meanwhile, buyers and sellers are lamenting that the increase in price of staple foods has increased hunger in all families in the country.

Mr Mmadukanaya Ilo, a dealer in grains at the New Market, Enugu said he could no longer buy large quantities of beans and rice as he used to some months back because of their increased prices.

“I can no longer buy in bags due to the increase in the prices of foodstuffs. Some traders are shutting down businesses not only because of increasing prices but imposition of multiple taxes.

“Some said that the increase in the prices of foodstuffs is because of subsidy removal, some said it is because of rise in dollars others said it is because of increase in taxation, honestly, I am confused about everything in Nigeria,” he lamented.