Education

Include private institutions in students’ loan, NANS charges FG…….Laments increase in tuition fee

by Bisiriyu Olaoye079

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The National Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, has urged the Federal government of Nigeria to include private institutions in its Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

NELFUND is the official federal government agency in charge of student loan in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, the coordinator, NANS, Southwest Zone D, Owolewa Sunday, noted that the students of the private institutions shouldn’t be left out in the NELFUND.

According to him, there is a belief that students of private institutions have rich parents that can cater for their fee, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t enjoy from the federal student loan.

“We urge the government to also include them in the scheme,” he added.

However, Sunday lamented the increasing tuition fee in some institution of the country, stressing that the increase pose a financial burden on students and their families.

He added that the student body is ready to protect the interest of students against any disadvantageous policy and will resist any further increment by institutions.

He said, “this initiative is a vital step toward alleviating the daily challenges faced by students and citizens across our region. In addition, we recognize the government’s support of the Nel Fund, which offers opportunity for students to pay their bills regardless of their background.

“We want to address the inhumane issue of rising tuition fees in some institutions. The continued escalation of fees imposes an undue financial burden on students and their families, creating barriers to accessing quality education. Education is a fundamental right, and we will not tolerate actions that limit this right through exorbitant tuition increases. We strongly urge institutions considering or implementing such increases to immediately reconsider.

“Any further rise in fees will be met with firm resistance from the Southwest Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), as we are determined to protect the interests of the student body against disadvantageous policies”.

