29.2 C
Lagos
October 30, 2024
Trending now

Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu: An entrepreneur philanthropist par excellence

Reps C’ttee query Perm Sec over N1.4b abandoned road project

IGP, African Regional Police leaders attend 12th Afripol Steering Committee Meeting

Mighty Mighty donates 10 fully furnished 3-bedroom bungalows to Umuchu indigent citizens…

CHIEF CHIKA EMENIKE: A trailblazer in philanthropy

Chinedu Madubuko: A visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist turns 61 today

Visionary leadership: Prominent Nigerians, heads of agencies, cleric pour encomium on late…

Sanwo-Olu didn’t sued EFCC over alleged plan to arrest, prosecute him after tenure

Stop fuel importation, we ‘ve enough stock, Dangote tells NNPCL, marketers.

Lagos Fashion Week: Vivajets Underscores African Heritage with Cabin Crew Uniform

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

IGP, African Regional Police leaders attend 12th Afripol Steering Committee Meeting

by Peter Anayo062

*As IGP Harps on Regional integration

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has joined the representative of AU Secretariat, AFRIPOL Secretariat and Chairmen of all Sub Regional Police Committees in Africa to discuss on global and regional security issues as it affects the African continent at the ongoing 12th edition of African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) steering committee meeting holding today 29th to 30th October 2024, in Algiers, Algeria

 

Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters Abuja

 

This meeting has in attendance Chairmen of SARPCCO, CAPCCO, NAPCCO, Presidents, Vice Presidents, AFRIPOL and AU Secretariat staff amongst other dignitaries. The core purpose of the meeting is to address and deliberate on security and policing challenges faced in the African continent such as terrorism and terrorism funding, human trafficking, and cyber-crime, which are transnational in nature, proffer workable solutions towards tackling these challenges, and improve areas of collaboration and cooperation amongst police institutions in the African region

 

The IGP is attending the meeting in his capacity as the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs’ Committee (WAPCCO) and representing West African Police Organizations.

 

The IGP hopes the vast knowledge, experience and expertise to be shared at the meeting would be leveraged on positively towards ensuring maximum implementation of strategies to curb crime rate as it affects our dear countries, particularly transnational-related crimes.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Umahi to House of Reps Committee: We have not failed, we are succeeding in road projects 

Ugo Amadi

Rivers killings, LG arson: Judicial panel summons pro-Wike lawmaker, 108 others

Ugo Amadi

Julius Berger begins construction work on Cotonou Road, Bridges

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO