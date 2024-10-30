IGP, African Regional Police leaders attend 12th Afripol Steering Committee Meeting

*As IGP Harps on Regional integration

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has joined the representative of AU Secretariat, AFRIPOL Secretariat and Chairmen of all Sub Regional Police Committees in Africa to discuss on global and regional security issues as it affects the African continent at the ongoing 12th edition of African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) steering committee meeting holding today 29th to 30th October 2024, in Algiers, Algeria

Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters Abuja

This meeting has in attendance Chairmen of SARPCCO, CAPCCO, NAPCCO, Presidents, Vice Presidents, AFRIPOL and AU Secretariat staff amongst other dignitaries. The core purpose of the meeting is to address and deliberate on security and policing challenges faced in the African continent such as terrorism and terrorism funding, human trafficking, and cyber-crime, which are transnational in nature, proffer workable solutions towards tackling these challenges, and improve areas of collaboration and cooperation amongst police institutions in the African region

The IGP is attending the meeting in his capacity as the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs’ Committee (WAPCCO) and representing West African Police Organizations.

The IGP hopes the vast knowledge, experience and expertise to be shared at the meeting would be leveraged on positively towards ensuring maximum implementation of strategies to curb crime rate as it affects our dear countries, particularly transnational-related crimes.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2