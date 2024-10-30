HOW GOD HEALED MY BROTHER OF MADNESS, MAN TESTIFIES AT ZION

The video of a man who recovered from mental illness after the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Lagos, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, prayed for him has been released.

In the video, an indigene of Osumenyi, Nnewi, Anambra State, Gerard Egeora, narrated how his brother, Chukwudi, who was standing next to him as he testified, became mad in November last year until the Evangelist prophesied about his case during “Open Heaven” on February 19: “Watch and see, Chukwudi will regain his senses and his family will come to Zion for testimony”, Ebuka declared.

Shortly after, he was healed. The videos of Chukwudi when he was mad and that of Ebuka’s prophecy on February 19 were replayed for the audience.

In another video, a UK-based lady Adaugo Lawrence shared the story of how a fine of 2,200 pounds imposed on her for reckless driving was waved after Ebuka also prophesied about the case on Open Heaven.