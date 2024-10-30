High Chief Darlington Nwabuike: A distinguished man of the people

NONYE EZEONU

Beaming a searchlight for a qualified personality as a man of the people, High Chief (Dr) Sir Darlington Nwabuike undeniably stands tall as one of the most promising and inspiring leaders the Igbo people can proudly boast of at any point in time.

Dr sir, Darlington Nwabuike holds a prestigious Chieftaincy title of Eze Nwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’anwu Ojoto, and he is a proud son of Ngo Ogwugwu village, Ojoto, Akanasato in Idemili south local government area or Anambra state

As an achiever and a philanthropist with great exploits, Dr Nwabuike has distinguished himself amongst equals as a charismatic and transformative force in the economic landscape in Anambra State and Nigeria at large as he remains committed in providing scholarship to students in the eastern region and beyond.

When it comes to humanitarian services, Nwabuike who is the MD/CEO of Saint Buniks Group of Companies and founder of Eze Nwakaibeya Foundation; a Non-Governmental organization that focuses on the provision of educational support to indigent, youth, empowerment and advocate for the voiceless across the country.

As a man who knows the potential and essence of education in society, Dr. Darlington Nwabuike to this effect and in collaboration with his scholarship programme that is exceptional offers support in various aspects of student’s education, ranging from tuition to uniforms, textbooks, and financial sustenance.

Nwabuike also doubles as the president of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, and under his leadership, values the importance of education as the best legacy parents can bequeath to their children, and as such has contributed immensely by helping people of the area become better citizens.

Nwabuike’s influence on his people’s lives becomes more solidified with support in getting paid jobs to be self-dependent and as well he is known for giving empowerment to students to gain the authority and having the tools and resources they need to succeed in their future careers.

High chief Darlington Nwabuike in his selfless service to humanity believes that without education economic and social development will be difficult to achieve, and hence he embarks on empowering about 1000 indigent students in the south eastern Nigeria into universities within the next six years.

Over many years ago, Eze Nwabuike’s economic development journey unfolded with distinction as his commitment to humanitarian selfless service found expression in his leadership style with a difference, and he has succeeded in mobilizing fellow Igbo billionaires to attract projects to Igbo land.

Furthermore, his ingenious and resilient approach to leadership has brought a lot of transformation to the economic development in the south-eastern state of Nigeria as he has consistently contributed immensely to give people of the east zone unhindered access to education as any students from poor homes will now be able to afford the school and hostel fees in pursuit of their educational dreams through his remarkable scholarship initiative.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the education sector which remains the foundation of economic development, he has made great marks worthy of recognition for public service that distinguished him as an exceptional and irrepressible Nigerian.

As a lover of education, High Chief (Dr) Sir Darlington Nwabuike holds an MBA from the University of Lagos, and PFD (doctorate degree) from the Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, he is a Knight of St. Christopher in the Anglican Communion and as a committed leader, he is a high – ranking member of people’s club of Nigeria, and honoured as Mayor of D Great Ambassador.

As a wise saying postulates, a goldfish cannot hide aptly describes the qualities of a famous philanthropist,.Nwabuike whose legacy of support and empowerment are indelible for discerning minds.

