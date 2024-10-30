Ejeh receives humanitarian award on birthday

L—R… CEO, Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa TV, Prince Obinna Orji; Actor/Producer, Harry B Anyanwu; Chairman, Everthrive Limited, High Chief Jonah Ejeh; Mrs Angela Orji and Mrs Kate Ugoka.

BLESSING TAIWO

It was an atmosphere of gratitude, love and merriment as friends and associates celebrated High Chief Jonah Ejeh, the Chief Executive Officer of Everthrive Limited on his birthday anniversary.

In recognition of his humanitarian works to the Igbo people, Ejeh also known as Obi Adada, received an award from Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa TV, a sociocultural platform that promotes Igbo culture and values.

President, Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa TV, Prince Obinna Orji extolled the virtues of the multi-entrepreneur, describing him as a reputable man with love for humanity expressed through his philanthropic gestures.

Orji said, “This is a testimony of High Chief Obi Adada’s patriotism and commitment to creating employment and adding value to the lives of Nigerians. He has extended scholarships to hundreds of brilliant indigent students all over Nigeria and not just in his native Imo State.

“The construction subsidiary of the Everthrive Group also regularly builds houses for widows across the length and breadth of the country in the places where the group has projects.

“The Everthrive Group is determined to be a responsive and responsible corporate social organization committed to transforming the Nigerian economy for the upliftment of the lives of Nigerians.”

In his response, High Chief Ejeh appreciated the honour accorded to him by Igbo Ndi-Oma Africa TV and expressed gratitude to God for life and his accomplishments.

He encouraged other well-meaning Nigerians to give more to the needy in the society in order to alleviate poverty in this critical period.

Speaking on his investments in real estate, construction, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas amongst others, Obi Adada said he has a mission to create employment for the youths and be a blessing to others.

“Doing business in various fields requires determination. My drive has been to be a blessing to those around me. I believe in a circular success, investing in people which in turn will add value to the society.

“Our country is not a producing nation but a consuming nation. My mission is to create jobs to help the youths with employment,” he stated.

