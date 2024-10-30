Egbin Power Reinforces Commitment to Safety Excellence, as ISPON Certifies Employees

Egbin Power has reinforced its commitment to promoting high safety standards and professionalism, as the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) has inducted 28 employees of the GenCo as new members.

According to ISPON, the certification further solidifies Egbin Power’s efforts towards promoting high safety standards and building a highly competent workforce equipped with expertise in safety management.

During the ceremony organised at Egbin Power Plant, the new members were inducted into the Institute and presented with membership certificates, following the obligatory training, assessment and screening carried out by ISPON.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), Julius Akpong stated that the accomplishment further identifies the GenCo as a safety-oriented and compliant organisation. “The induction of these employees into ISPON is a testament to our unwavering commitment to high safety practices and standards.

“We believe that by empowering our workforce, we can create a safer and more productive work environment for all. We operate in a sector where safety is paramount at all times; thus, as a responsible organisation, safety is our culture and it is the responsibility of everyone,” Akpong said.

ISPON’s National President, Kaizer Ebiwari, noted that every member of the Institute has the responsibility of promoting safety awareness in the workplace, at home and across Nigeria.

“The ISPON, certification, therefore empowers these individuals to become advocates for safety, not only within Egbin Power but also in their communities. Their expertise will be invaluable in enhancing safety practices and preventing accidents,” he stated.

Ebiwari further commended Egbin Power and the employees for embracing high safety standards while encouraging professionalism among its workforce. He noted that the newly inducted employees will play a crucial role in advancing safety within Egbin Power and the broader Nigerian power industry., adding that their knowledge and skills will contribute to the development and implementation of effective safety measures, ensuring a safer and more sustainable operating environment.

The training was facilitated through the collaboration of ISPON and Egbin Power’s Learning Academy, which is an in-house programme designed to provide regular and specialised training to enable employees acquire the necessary expertise to meet the employees’ needs.

The 28 employees completed the required training curriculum, which is equivalent to ISPON Level 3, thereby qualifying for membership into the Institute following the statutory examination and screening.

Among the management team of Egbin Power in attendance were the Head of HR, Gabriel Nkanga; Chief Corporate Services Officer, Emmanuel Udu; Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, Felix Ofulue; Head of Maintenance, Felix Ebiware and Head of Support Service, Kayode Ayeni.

Other ISPON officials at the occasion included the Deputy President of ISPON, Chief Dr. Stephen Udesi and the Registrar, Benson Adam-Otete.

Nkanga applauded the Institute and the inductees saying: “The ISPON induction is a significant milestone for Egbin Power. It validates our commitment to safety excellence and provides our employees with the necessary tools to drive continuous improvement in our safety practices.”

One of the inductees, Esther Adediji in the QHSE Department said: “Egbin Power has been instrumental in my journey to ISPON certification and I’m excited to leverage this accomplishment to drive safety improvements within the company and participate in industry-wide initiatives.”

“Joining ISPON has significantly contributed to my professional development and has laid the groundwork for my ambition to achieve other certifications,” Mayowa Ajuwon in the Support Service Department said.

As Egbin Power continues to prioritise safety and sustainability, its collaboration with ISPON further strengthens the company’s position as a leader in the power sector.

ISPON is recognised by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to regulate the practice of safety management in collaboration with relevant government agencies, as empowered by the ISPON Act 2014.