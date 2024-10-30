Diri Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Bayelsa Civil Servants

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants, effective November 1, 2024.

In addition to the wage increase, Governor Diri has also approved a raise in the monthly pensions of retirees and earmarked N7 billion to reduce the backlog of gratuity arrears.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah, made these announcements in a statement, noting that the decision aims to cushion the economic challenges faced by workers due to the rising cost of living.

The statement read: “In response to the current economic difficulties and in alignment with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment Act 2024), the Prosperity Administration of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, has approved N80,000 as the minimum wage for state workers.”

Alabrah further disclosed that Governor Diri approved adjustments to the pensions of retired workers, with the relevant adjustments across sectors agreed upon in collaboration with labor unions.

“To alleviate the burdens on our retired senior citizens, His Excellency has also approved N7 billion for the payment and reduction of outstanding gratuity liabilities,” the statement added.

Governor Diri expressed gratitude to the state’s workers and labor leadership for their patience, understanding, and support for his administration’s policies and initiatives.