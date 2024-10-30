Bright Chimeze Foundation Community outreach on nurturing potential fostering growth held in Lagos

Chief Executive Bright Chimeze foundation ,MD./CEO Brit Properties Nigeria limited,Dr Bright Chimeze (middle) with the workers pose with the Beneficiaries (Children) , during the Community outreach on Nurturing Potential Fostering Growth held at Igboye Community Epe in Lagos . on 20/9/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Wisdom Ezechukwu, Mrs. Gloria Johnson, Chief Executive Bright Chimeze Foundation, MD./CEO Brit Properties Nigeria limited, Dr. Bright Chimeze and Oluwasade Seyi.

MD/CEO Brit Properties Nigeria limited, Dr Bright Chimeze (right) presenting food items to a disable .

Health works checking people their blood pressure.

Dr. Bright Chimeze (right) presenting drugs to some of the beneficiary.

Dr Bright Chimeze (middle) pose with Children beneficiary.

Health works at the stand of drugs.

Health Works attending to the participants, during the Community outreach on Nurturing Potential Fostering Growth held at Igboye Community Epe in Lagos on 20/9/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

