October 30, 2024
Army commits to restoring peace nationwide as FG donates N500m to Nigerian Legion

by Ugo Amadi

The acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, has reassured the readiness of the Nigerian Army to restore peace in every part of the country.

 

Ajose, the 10th GOC of 8 Division and the Commander of Sector 2 Operation FASAN YAMMA, also revealed that, compared to some years ago, insecurity in the northwest part of the country has reduced significantly.

 

He disclosed this on Tuesday when executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists paid him a courtesy visit at the Division headquarters, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

 

Talking about how determined and ever-ready the Nigerian Army is to restore unhindered peace to every region of the country, Ajose said.

 

“Nigeria is getting better. We are trying our best, and we will continue to try our best. We are not complaining, and we will overcome.

 

“You can’t compare the years gone by in terms of insecurity to now. Killings, rustling, and all other forms of insecurity have diminished greatly.

 

“You measure counterinsurgency by the lack of attacks on a daily basis. The multiple number of vehicles plying the Sokoto-Gusau road daily now means we are getting it right,” the GOC enthused.

 

Commenting on the efforts of the security agencies at all levels, the General said, “We want the populace to know that Nigeria is getting safer.”

 

The GOC appealed for effective collaboration with the media as critical partners in the business of projecting the nation in a good light.

 

“Journalists are necessary evils. They want to inform the general public, and we, in the military, are not always forthcoming in letting the public know what has happened for some reason.

 

“Some of these reasons are primarily when it’s not reported correctly. We want the media to report our activities at all times, but we want them to be professional enough to ensure that the details out there are correct.”

