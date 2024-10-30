Access Bank launches ‘Power of 100 Africa’ to celebrate women trailblazers

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank has announced the launch of the ‘Power of 100 Africa initiative’, aimed at honoring women driving change across various sectors in Africa.

Building on the success of the 2015 Power of 100 book, which celebrated influential Nigerian women, this expanded project will highlight remarkable women in business, healthcare, technology, education, and more.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli, explained the Bank’s motivation for expanding the project beyond Nigeria.

“This year’s edition of Power of 100 will extend beyond Nigeria, celebrating women making significant impact across the African continent.

“The Power of 100 Africa is not just a celebration, but a call to action.

“We are opening nominations today, inviting the public to help identify these phenomenal women—trailblazers, change-makers, and unsung heroes,” Okoli said.

Speaking further, Okoli also emphasized the importance of spotlighting African women leading innovations and driving social change, noting that the initiative aims to uplift women’s success stories and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

According to her, the honorees will gain access to exclusive events, networking opportunities, and resources within Access Bank’s “W community”.

She said, they will also participate in mentorship programmes, either as mentors or mentees, to further develop leadership and community engagement skills.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, explained that the Power of 100 Africa project will focus on 16 African countries where Access Bank has a presence, with Nigeria having 15 subsidiaries.

She noted that this approach will enable the Bank to effectively engage with communities where it has established relationships, ensuring that the support and recognition provided are impactful.

Alile also highlighted that a diverse jury panel of industry experts and respected figures will evaluate nominees to ensure transparency and fairness.

Women across the 16 eligible countries can register via the Bank’s website.

The participating countries include The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Cameroon, Ghana, Rwanda, D.R. Congo, Guinea, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Angola.

Speaking on the alignment of the project with Access Bank’s mission, Group Head of W Initiative & Emerging Business, Abiodun Olubitan, said: “The Power of 100 Africa aligns with Access Bank’s commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality.

“It also reflects the Bank’s broader mission to foster economic growth, support leadership development, and drive positive societal change across Africa.

“With The Power of 100 Africa initiative, Access Bank aims to inspire future generations by sharing the stories of African women who are making their mark,” Olubitan added.