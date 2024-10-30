Abuja Municipal Area Council Embarks on Landmark Property Assessment

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is conducting a property assessment to enhance resource allocation for the 2025 budget.

The initiative, which hasn’t been done in eight years, aims to catalog all properties, guiding budgeting and resource allocation for infrastructure, schools, and public amenities.

Addressing pressing news men in a press conference on Wednesday, AMAC’s Supervisory Councilor, Hon. Emmanuel Inyang, emphasized the importance of this assessment, urging property owners to cooperate with certified surveyors. Refusal may lead to legal repercussions.

Inyang who represented the AMAC Chairman, Hon Zakka Maikalangu, said the assessment will cover all 12 wards and be conducted fairly and transparently, with published results available for review and objection.

“We will have zero tolerance for harassment. No one here has any authority to harass anyone,” Inyang stated firmly.

Principal Partner of Ebuka Anih & Co. Estate Surveyors & Valuers, ESV Chukwuebuka Anih emphasized the significance of accurate property assessments for AMAC’s developmental planning.

He assured residents of the integrity of the surveying process and encouraged them to verify surveyors’ identification upon request.

Divisional Head of Tenement Rate & Valuation Office at AMAC, Anna Ibrahim, noted the transition from manual documentation to a fully digital approach, making the assessment process more efficient.

“This exercise will take not more than five minutes per property,” she said, calling for cooperation to ensure accurate data collection and prevent future discrepancies.

She emphasized that the council aims to leverage this initiative for comprehensive data gathering, crucial for sustainable development within the Abuja Municipal Area.