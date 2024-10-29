Wike Unveils President Tinubu’s N10 Billion Investment to FCT Youths

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Following the establishment of the FCT Youth Department Secretariat, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has hinted that President Tinubu has allocated 10 billion naira to support the youths, as he announced a groundbreaking initiative to empower youths in Abuja.

Wike expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this initiative will help youths grow and thrive. He acknowledged the president’s efforts in creating these secretariats, which will address the needs of women and youths, previously neglected.

“You know, this is the first time I’ve talked about women and youth, it was never there before, it was our president, who created the women’s secretariat and created the youth Development secretariat and we’re happy”.

The minister who dropped this hint, when he Flagged the Upgrading of the War College/Army checkpoint and other ancillary Roads in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, emphasized his commitment to working with area council chairmen, praising their collaboration since his appointment.

“I’m happy that all of us are like we can continue to work for this government to succeed.

Now, just can’t see the difference, And let me commend the area council chairmen where I know I had it so good. Since we were appointed as ministers, we have worked together with them”

Wike highlighted the importance of local government autonomy, stressing that they should be accountable to their people.

“Since we came as ministers, I don’t even know how much they get. I’ve never been able to ask myself, I’m not interested to know. I have my own allocation

“They have their own allocation. And that is why I support them as a president, and I have no apologies to anybody. I have no apologies, that there should be autonomy of local governments. They should be able to say What they do with it, not if people ask them, whether they are accountable to the people, and whether they are not accountable, the ones that have been given to us, is related to those people”

He urged residents to pay their ground rents, enabling the government to construct roads and provide infrastructure. The minister noted that Abuja’s development is a collective effort, and everyone should contribute.

“That is what I use to do all these roads, But no oil in Abuja. The only way we have is to pay your ground rent.

So I’ll be able to do these roads Some of you have been saying “When you go to Abuja, you will see roads,

“It’s money that we use to construct these roads. So please, I urge you, to let us do our part by paying our ground rent. When you do your part, and the government does not do its own part, then you can ask questions”

“What are you doing with all the taxes that we are paying? Saying It’s a natural habit. So we don’t have any reason to deal with your money. We will tell you what we have done, and what we will continue to do with the money you have paid as your taxes because you have the rights”

“When you pay your tax, you have the right to ask questions. What do you do with my money? Nobody will prosecute you for doing that.

And so our people have seen the difference that indeed there is an impact of government and governance after a certain time”

Wike however stated that some people may never see reasons to appreciate the government’s efforts, no matter how good and hard they try.

“Some people are like that. No matter what you do, they will never be happy.If you like, give them everything in life, they will never be happy. As far as infrastructure is concerned, by the time this administration finishes in 2027. I believe that we will be able to see the difference all together.

“So those who say we are only concentrating on the city are those who don’t have eyes to see, they have chosen to be blind, and may they never see again, because if God gives you eyes and you say no, you don’t want to see, it is your problem,

“I pray God to give me eyes, I mean I want to see and I’m seeing, and then you say you don’t want to see, continue not to see”

“Even when you are seeing that things are happening positively and are learning nothing, everywhere you pass, you see what is going on, yet you deny it. So I want to tell you my fathers, I’m not concentrating only on the city”

In addition to youth empowerment, Wike mentioned the launch of a security scheme to eradicate begging in FCT. He emphasized that Abuja should be a showcase city, and begging will not be tolerated.

“FCT cannot be seen as a beggar’s Town. It’s the only city we have in Nigeria to showcase to the world, we will not allow that. How do you say, it is good? Some of you choose to beg. So we will not allow that. Stay in your States to beg, FCT is not a place to beg” the Minister warned.

Wike’s announcement demonstrates the government’s commitment to youth development and infrastructure growth in Abuja. With the Renewed Hope Agenda, President Tinubu’s administration aims to make Abuja a better place by 2027.

While giving an overview of the project, Honourable Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, expressed gratitude to the Honourable Minister of FCT, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering commitment to transforming the satellite towns. The project, awarded to Messrs. Abdul Val Limited, is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Abdulkadril noted that the upgrade aims to bridge the infrastructure deficit in satellite towns and area councils, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda. The scope includes road upgrading, site clearance, earthworks, culvert construction, and solar street light installation.

This marks the eighth flag-off of road projects in area councils under the Satellite Towns Development Department since Barr. Wike’s tenure began.

Residents of Ushafa and Bwari have praised the minister’s visionary leadership, transforming once-challenged pathways into vibrant arteries of progress.