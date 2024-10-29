Umahi to House of Reps Committee: We have not failed, we are succeeding in road projects 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of works, Engr David Umahi yesterday replied the House of Representatives Committee chairman on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA),Remi Oseni, who accused him of failing on assignments and not giving priority to the needed road projects, saying the chairman was ignorant of the successes recorded on Nigerian roads.

It was earlier reported in some corners on how Oseni berated Umahi during an interactive session with newsmen

Oseni was alleged to have said Umahi’s focus is on funds, while neglecting what should be his priorities

“You are not here to tell us what we already know in the area of resources. So, if you are telling us the reason you have failed in fixing our road infrastructure is because of resources — don’t let me take you up on that because you concentrated your energy as a minister on less priority issues.

“Don’t discuss resources. All the roads that we have across the country have failed. If you are addressing the existing roads with the resources that you have, Hon minister, we will not be where we are. Don’t discuss resources.

“Last year, you got N300 billion supplementary budget approval. Don’t raise my emotions. I am worried that you are not concerned about fixing Nigerian roads. We are not here for business of whether you want to do the job or you don’t want to do the job. Stop telling us you are awarding road contracts. We don’t want you to be awarding roads that you are not ready to do. How can you be telling us that there are no resources? With what everybody (lawmakers) has said, it is a clue that you have no plan for us as a nation.”, the chairman allegedly said.

But speaking at a press conference on Abuja Monday, Umahi said Oseni had not attained half of what he has achieved in life, stating that he never failed in any responsibility assigned to him.

He however said he would not join issues with the lawmaker because of the respect he has for the Speaker of House of Representatives and the National Assembly as a whole.

Umahi said: “His time is very damaging to the wonderful institution of the National Assembly, especially the 10th National Assembly. For the respect of Mr Speaker and of course the Senate President and the National Assembly institution that I belong to, I will refrain myself from joining issues with him.

“He said I have failed…No one in life ever said I have failed and I have never failed in anything I am involved in and if he likes he should go and check my pedigree. I believe that God has to be with him to attain half of what I have attained in life. So, I will not join issues with him because I have tremendous respect for Mr Speaker and the National Assembly.

“But I will try to clarify some things. He said I was involved in some issues… Yes, he is right because he sounded as if he was representing the contractors and what were the issues? The issue of Variation of Price and that was a very terrible programme that was eroding the little resources we put in the budget.”