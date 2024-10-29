Tinubu approves N10bn for youth empowerment in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion Youth Development Fund to empower youths in FCT.

Wike disclosed this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

He said that the youth empowerment programme, which would be inaugurated on Thursday, was in line with the current administration’s youth empowerment policy.

The minister said that the gesture was possible due to the priority accorded to women and youths by the president.

“It was Mr. President who created the Women Affairs Secretariat and the Youth Development Secretariat, and appointed a youth to head the youth secretariat.

“This has never happened in the history of the FCT. Additionally, Mr. President insisted that there must be a Youth Development Fund on how to help the youth to grow.

“Mr. President has approved, for a start, N10bn to see how the youth will be empowered,” he said.

Wike, who said that the amount had been captured in the FCT’s supplementary budget, urged residents, particularly the youth, to continue to support the Tinubu-led administration.

He said that things would get better.

“We are happy there are signs that things will get better,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had, in July, approved the creation of youth development secretariats and appointed Abdullahi Ango as its pioneer Mandate Secretary in August.