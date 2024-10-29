24.2 C
Lagos
October 29, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu approves N10bn for youth empowerment in FCT

FG seeks collective action against terrorism financing

NMDPRA pledges to drive CNG sector growth, safety

OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week : Nigerian Govt invests over $75 m…

FG exonerates Matawalle  of all  allegations

Atiku reunites with Obasanjo ahead of 2027 Presidential Election

Sanwo-Olu opens J Randle Museum for public use

Corona College of Education donates books to Pry school library, harps on…

New Speaker Of Youth Assembly Of Nigeria Hails Matawalle’s ’S  Leadership And…

SAMUEL MADUKA ONYISHI: A trailblazer, visionary leader and philanthropist par excellence

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest newsMetro news

Tinubu approves N10bn for youth empowerment in FCT

by Ugo Amadi019

 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion Youth Development Fund to empower youths in FCT.

Wike disclosed this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

He said that the youth empowerment programme, which would be inaugurated on Thursday, was in line with the current administration’s youth empowerment policy.

The minister said that the gesture was possible due to the priority accorded to women and youths by the president.

“It was Mr. President who created the Women Affairs Secretariat and the Youth Development Secretariat, and appointed a youth to head the youth secretariat.

“This has never happened in the history of the FCT. Additionally, Mr. President insisted that there must be a Youth Development Fund on how to help the youth to grow.

“Mr. President has approved, for a start, N10bn to see how the youth will be empowered,” he said.

Wike, who said that the amount had been captured in the FCT’s supplementary budget, urged residents, particularly the youth, to continue to support the Tinubu-led administration.

He said that things would get better.

“We are happy there are signs that things will get better,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had, in July, approved the creation of youth development secretariats and appointed Abdullahi Ango as its pioneer Mandate Secretary in August.

Related posts

Ogun govt suspends teacher, queries principal over pupil’s death

Ugo Amadi

Sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s problems require focused policies –Udo, 2023 ADP VP candidate

Bisiriyu Olaoye

FG seeks collective action against terrorism financing

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO