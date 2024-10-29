Sanwo-Olu seeks private sector alliances to harness solar energy, develop mini-grids, promote cleaner fuels for transportation in Lagos

UGO AMADI

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for stronger alliances with the private sector, young entrepreneurs, and both local and international stakeholders to unlock the potential of sustainable energy solutions across Lagos and beyond.

Sanwo-Olu made this appeal during the opening session of the 18th OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, themed “Alliances for Growth.”

The Governor, who was represented by Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized the importance of partnerships in driving innovation and building resilient energy infrastructure.

“Together, our collective efforts will foster the kind of innovation needed to transform energy systems in Lagos, Nigeria, and across Africa,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize collaboration over competition, sustainability over short-term gains, and resilience over complacency.

The Governor highlighted Lagos State’s proactive role in advancing energy accessibility and sustainability.

“Our administration has tirelessly supported energy initiatives that promote accessible, affordable, and sustainable power,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu cited the state’s public-private partnerships and international collaborations as models of resilience and innovation.

“From solar energy for street lighting to mini-grid development and the adoption of cleaner fuels for transportation, Lagos is building a future that is both greener and cleaner for all,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that Africa’s vast energy potential, including natural gas reserves and emerging renewable energy sources, presents unique investment opportunities.

However, he warned that unlocking this potential requires the right environment—one that fosters growth, innovation, and inclusive participation.

“Governments must play a critical role by creating frameworks that encourage investment, streamline regulations, and develop infrastructure to drive broader economic development,” he added.

The Governor reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to attracting investment and forming strategic alliances to benefit both communities and the economy.

He said, “We aim to build an energy landscape that encompasses every element—from exploration and production to storage, distribution, and retail.”

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the energy transition is not merely about replacing fossil fuels but about creating an integrated ecosystem that includes diverse energy sources.

“While we transition to low-carbon solutions, traditional fuels like natural gas, CNG, and LPG will remain vital to ensuring energy security,” he explained.

He further noted that the state is committed to investments in renewable energy projects, such as solar power, waste-to-energy plants, and mini-grids, seeing these as essential components of a sustainable energy ecosystem with long-term benefits.

The Governor concluded by urging industry players to explore Nigeria’s abundant resources and to build alliances that extend beyond borders.

“Our shared commitment to sustainable growth will create a legacy of resilience, innovation, and prosperity for Africa’s energy future,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He acknowledged the challenges facing the energy sector but expressed confidence in Africa’s potential.

“The choices we make today will determine the future we create. The challenges are real, but they are not insurmountable. Africa’s energy future is bright,” he affirmed.