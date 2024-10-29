RMRDC celebrates Life , Legacy of Pioneer Chairman, late Chief Iwuanyanwu in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Director General/CEO of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has described the Late Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu as a renowned engineer, industrialist, humanist, philanthropist, politician, and statesman, Chief Iwuanyanwu and above all, a true Nigerian hero

Speaking at a Valedictory Session in honour of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the Pioneer Governing Board Chairman of the RRDC, Tuesday in Abuja, the DG said, that Chief Iwuanyanwu, alongside our first Director General, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala, shaped RMRDC’s vision and mission in 1988.” His leadership had laid the foundation for Nigeria’s industrial growth and self-reliance.

Standing before a somber yet grateful crowd who gathered to honor the life and legacy of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, IKe- Muonso recalled that Chief Iwuanyanwu’s efforts reduced import dependency and conserved foreign exchange, leaving a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economy. His vision continued to guide RMRDC.

Prof. Ike-Muonso highlighted RMRDC’s collaboration with the National Assembly on groundbreaking legislation. “This draft bill aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, promising to boost value addition, create jobs, and strengthen our economy.”

According to the DG, the crowd mourned the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s passing but celebrated his profound impact.

Prof. Ike-Muonso offered condolences to the bereaved family. “His legacy transcends time and will inspire future generations.”

RMRDC pledged to honor his memory by promoting local raw materials sourcing, reducing import dependency, and conserving foreign exchange. “Chief Iwuanyanwu’s life reminds us that one person’s vision and dedication can change a nation.” He said.

With a moment of silence, the crowd paid their respects to this extraordinary visionary. “May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his vision for Nigeria continue to guide us towards greater heights.”

Earlier, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala, Pioneer DG of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, pays tribute to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, describing him as a leader of integrity.

She highlighted that Chief Iwuanyanwu exemplified selflessness, merit-based leadership, and a people-oriented vision. He led by example, investing his time and resources without seeking personal gain.

Prof Oluremi attests to the fact that the late Chief Iwuanyanwu was a leader of self-sacrifice, who prioritized the greater good, refusing luxuries and entitlements.

Another key pillar of Iwuanyanwu’s Legacy, Prof.Oluremi said he was a

Merit-Based Leader, who is hired based on qualifications, competence, and performance.

Iwuanyanwu was said to lead a People-Oriented Leadership, as he valued staff growth, welfare, and development; he also demonstrated humility, purpose, and empowerment.

Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu was a visionary leader who fostered innovation, inclusivity, and national relevance, he invested in future leaders, shaping a resilient pipeline, she said

Prof. Oluremi enjoined the sober crowd to recommit to Chief Iwuanyanwu’s values of integrity, service, and excellence; adding that his legacy calls for a “Legacy Rebirth” – restoring standards of public service and leadership.