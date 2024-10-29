R U M B L I N G S . . .Of That Night At The Toll Gate Plaza

The beats went on for days unending

The pizzas, the dancing and the megaphones

The passion was thick as steaming pap

And for the first time since June the twelfth

The Mainland and the Island too

Shared air, held hands and met eyes

Brother, where have you been

While I’ve lived my life to date.

Sister, you come across as butter,

But, you sure know to roll to the beat.

From Bariga to Banana, a common line

The cane that blanlah the wife inicio

Has come off the wardrobe top

And iyawo’s eyes are cloudy and red.

So, they gathered, thousand, upon thousand

To cry out loud to see an end

To the menace in starched khaki

Throttling down on blooming hearts

That none could breathe without

The constant SAR of air expired

The talks went on in fiery tomes

Heads bow down, knees aground

Voices raised in one lament.

The spirits bent and ground by the

Unyielding yokes and shackles

Of years gone by, would either

Crack and split asunder

Or make a stand and end it here

As real and true it’s all for certain

The best of wishes don’t horses make

Without a hint of a night foreboding

Darkness dimmed upon the waste

The frenzied tempos and waving arms

Gave way to yield to marching feet

And the drilled staccatos of glinting barrels

Sent to turn the reign of future kings

To crimson crowns soon embedded

In the freshly drenched tarmac

Of a road heading nowhere but hades.

If there were echoes of a revolution looming

The deep, heated breathe of hell descended

Gave way to fragments of shattered somnolence

As the grey curtains parted to a dawn

Of stunted dreams and shuttered speech

The hallowed grounds that heaved with hope

Now gave testament to shuddering tales

Whispered in the parable of scattered shoes and splattered shirts

Of lost bangles and that single earring

Haunting memories of souls gone

We know not where

🤍EMI