Public hearing of committee on Treaties Protocol, Agreement , Environment on Endangered Species Conservation, Protection Bill 2024

L—R …Deputy Chairman Committee on Environment Hon, Terseer Ugbor, Representative of the Speaker, /Minority leader, Hon, Ali Isa and Chairman of the Committee Treaties Protocol, Hon, Rabiu Yusuf During A day Public Hearing of the Committee on Treaties Protocol and Agreement and Environment on the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill 2024 [HB1085], held, at National Assembly in Abuja Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2