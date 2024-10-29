29.2 C
Lagos
October 29, 2024
Trending now

Meeting by committee with leadership of Bida Polytechnic held at Nat’l Assembly…

Public hearing of committee on Treaties Protocol, Agreement , Environment on Endangered…

Int’l legislative dialogue on women , Constitution amendment in Nigeria held in…

Caverton Marine advocates safe water transport

Pan Atlantic University partners with CESEL, University of Lincoln in a project…

Maintain Very High Standard in Education; Reps tell Rector Fedpoly Bida

DEFENCE MINISTER DIRECTS CDS TO PROVIDE SECURITY FOR ELECTRICITY TOWER REPAIRS

Ogun Govt Shuts Obada Grammar School, Suspends Principal Over Pupil’s Death

Ogun Court Refuses to Postpone Forthcoming Local Government Election

Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights , Medalists on the…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing of committee on Treaties Protocol, Agreement , Environment on Endangered Species Conservation, Protection Bill 2024

by Peter Anayo078

L—R …Deputy Chairman Committee on Environment Hon, Terseer  Ugbor, Representative of the Speaker, /Minority leader, Hon, Ali Isa and Chairman of the Committee Treaties Protocol, Hon, Rabiu Yusuf   During A day Public Hearing of the Committee on Treaties Protocol and Agreement and Environment on the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill 2024 [HB1085], held, at National Assembly in Abuja Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Int’l legislative dialogue on women , Constitution amendment in Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Meeting by committee with leadership of Bida Polytechnic held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO