Plateau APC group lashes anti-Nentawe’s over humanitarian ministerial nomination

October 29, 2024
by NewChampion0103

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group known as APC Like Minds Political Movement in Plateau, has berated a pseudo group criticizing Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, a governorship candidate of APC in the 2023 general elections as ministerial nominee for Humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction by President Bola Tinubu.

Recalled a group under the aegis of APC progressive volunteers for Bola Tinubu led by Timkat Guffed following the appointment of Dr. Yilwatda as minister-designate for humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

Timkat group argued that the ministry was supposed to be given to female folk instead of man as it does suit Dr. Yilwatda.

Responding to the critics, APC Like Minds confirmed that since 2015 when APC assumed leadership, no group or affiliate as APC progressive volunteers for Bola Tinubu exist within the party.

Former chairman of Jos North local government and convener of APC Like Minds Political Movement, Shehu Bala Usman gave the confirmation while addressing newsmen at NUJ Secretariat in Jos Tuesday.

Usman challenged the faceless group to reveal their identity and sponsors instead of hiding if they truly exist in the APC.

“We are not surprised that Timkat and his sponsors could not give any cogent reason to justify their claim because there is none. Aside from the fact he posited that the position should be given to a woman, not minding that the office was purposely created to serve Nigeria’s humanitarian needs and reduce poverty.

“The appointment was widely celebrated by Plateau citizens and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora given his international pedigree as a renowned consultant with the United Nations and other International Development Bodies. We wonder whose bidding Timkat and his faceless sponsors are maliciously pursuing.

“We, the APC-like minds and other Plateau citizens of goodwill, stand with Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda on his nomination which he earned on merit, and his unblemished record of excellence in his previous national assignments.

“We commend Mr. President for choosing a distinguished Plateau son to superintend over the Ministry based on competence, and qualities.

“We acknowledged the appointment as apt, we are optimistic that Nentawe will assist the President in driving his “Renewed Hope Agenda” by working assiduously to unite Nigerians, maintaining equity and fairness.”

