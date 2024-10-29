 PFN urges Nigerian leaders to prioritize community impact over titles

Expressing confidence that God is working through the church to facilitate the change Nigeria desperately needs, Rev. Davids shared ongoing efforts to establish doctrinal standards and statements of faith to help leaders stay focused.

“God did a lot today, and we are committed to moving forward with this vision.”

In a related address, tele-evangelist, Apostle Joshua Selman emphasized the importance of genuine healing and transformation over titles. “It’s not so much about titles, but about the impact we make. A professor remains a professor even without declaring his title—it’s his impact that shows his worth.”

He stressed the need to focus on being “light and salt,” making a real difference in the world instead of seeking recognition through titles alone.

Apostle Selman also highlighted the significance of emotional healing in leadership, noting that many leaders who inflict harm on others are often grappling with unresolved wounds themselves. He encouraged the congregation to seek healing, stating, “It’s not un-Christian to seek professional help in diagnosing emotional wounds.”

His message resonated with the audience as he emphasized the collective responsibility of the church, government, and other institutions in nurturing the nation’s youth and promoting healing. “Nation-building is about building the people,” he said, advocating for more inclusive programs that instill hope and confidence in young people.

He called on the government to play a vital role in nation-building and healing the wounds of the youth, emphasizing collaboration with reputable institutions like the church. “The government should get involved in programs aimed at restoring hope to the young, remembering the importance of preparing them for future leadership roles.”

On his part, The Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi called for a balanced approach to engaging with today’s youth, particularly regarding their expression of individuality.

“Young people are often misunderstood and judged based on their appearance, but what they seek is love, acceptance, and affirmation. It’s time for the church and society to provide that,” he said.

For a better society