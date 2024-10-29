Pan Atlantic University partners with CESEL, University of Lincoln in a project to convert poultry waste to renewable biogas in Osun

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita

Pan-Atlantic University has announced its partnership with CESEL and the University of Lincoln, UK, on a groundbreaking project funded by a £219,000 Innovate UK grant. This collaborative effort aims to develop and implement advanced biodigesters at a large-scale poultry farm in Aikun, Osun State, Nigeria.

By converting poultry waste into renewable biogas, this project will address Nigeria’s energy challenges while promoting environmental sustainability. The innovative biodigesters will replace traditional, unsystematic models, significantly improving efficiency, safety, and the overall impact of biogas production.

Dr. Patrick Tolani, CEO of CESEL, highlighted the project’s potential, stating, “This grant provides a unique opportunity to showcase a pathway toward environmental sustainability in Nigeria’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors. With Nigeria’s potential to generate 25,000 megawatts of electricity from biogas, as per the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), this project can contribute significantly to addressing the nation’s energy deficit and fostering economic growth.”

Dr. Norbert Edomah, Associate Professor (Reader) in Energy Systems & Policy at School of Science and Technology, Pan-Atlantic University, highlighted the project’s potential to empower local communities, promote sustainable energy practices, and address energy challenges in rural areas. “Thanks to the support from Innovate UK, this knowledge transfer partnership aims at developing local competencies and innovative solutions that addresses local energy needs through production of biogas from agricultural and animal waste for diverse use in the farms, including electricity generation”

Pan-Atlantic University will serve as the initial site for prototyping the biodigester, with plans to scale up the technology at the Osun State farm. Real-time monitoring sensors will be integrated to optimize performance and set new standards for energy innovation in Nigeria.

This partnership between Pan-Atlantic University, CESEL, and the University of Lincoln demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development and technological advancement. By driving innovation in renewable energy, this project will contribute to a greener and more prosperous future for Nigeria.