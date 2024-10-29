Otti Approves Report On ABSU, Appoints New Vice Chancellor, Governing Council

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has approved the release and publication of the White Paper report of the full visitation panel of the Abia State University, Uturu.

In the same vein, the Governor has approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ndukwe Okeudo, a new Management team, and the Governing Council for the university.

Briefing journalists in Government House Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu said other appointments include Rt. Hon. Agwu U.Agwu PhD Pro-Chancellor, Mrs. Cathrine Uju Ifejika as Chancellor, Dr. Onwubiko Dike as member of the Governing Council, two Deputy Vice Chancellors, four members of the Senate, two members of the congregation, 1 member of Convocation, a representative from the State Ministry of Tertiary Education and a new Bursar.

According to the Commissioner, the appointments are to take effect from November 1st, 2024..

“You are aware that the visitation panel was put in place to ascertain the problems the university has and coming up with solutions.

“The first in the series of reforms that would take place there has commenced with the appointments that have been made.” Prince Kanu stated.