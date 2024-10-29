23.2 C
Lagos
October 29, 2024
Trending now

OTL Africa:  Principal platform through which the pulse of the industry is…

Otti Approves Report On ABSU, Appoints New Vice Chancellor, Governing Council

6 Brigade Nigerian Army, FRSC conduct re-fresher training for Drivers of security…

OTL 2024: NMDPRA pledges to drive CNG sector growth, safety

We are targetting 93,731 youth skill engagement, not 900,000 NDE tells Nigerians

Nigeria to set up first Entrepreneurship Varsity in Africa

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 29,2024

UBA@75: UBA hosts ‘Creators Unlocked’ event, rewards documentary filmmakers

Wike Unveils President Tinubu’s N10 Billion Investment to FCT Youths

Sanwo-Olu seeks private sector alliances to harness solar energy, develop mini-grids, promote…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Otti Approves Report On ABSU, Appoints New Vice Chancellor, Governing Council

by NewChampion078

 

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has approved the release and publication of the White Paper report of the full visitation panel of the Abia State University, Uturu.

In the same vein, the Governor has approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, Professor Ndukwe Okeudo, a new Management team, and the Governing Council for the university.

Briefing journalists in Government House Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu said other appointments include Rt. Hon. Agwu U.Agwu PhD Pro-Chancellor, Mrs. Cathrine Uju Ifejika as Chancellor, Dr. Onwubiko Dike as member of the Governing Council, two Deputy Vice Chancellors, four members of the Senate, two members of the congregation, 1 member of Convocation, a representative from the State Ministry of Tertiary Education and a new Bursar.

According to the Commissioner, the appointments are to take effect from November 1st, 2024..

“You are aware that the visitation panel was put in place to ascertain the problems the university has and coming up with solutions.

“The first in the series of reforms that would take place there has commenced with the appointments that have been made.” Prince Kanu stated.

Related posts

Nigeria to set up first Entrepreneurship Varsity in Africa

NewChampion

Edo secondary school old students donate laboratories, others to alma mater

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Corona College of Education donates books to Pry school library, harps on reviving reading culture

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO