OTL Africa:  Principal platform through which the pulse of the industry is fuelled and felt- Joyce Akabogu ,CEO OTL

The Chief Executive office of OTL Downstream Development In Africa, Joyce Akabogu has reiterated that OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week remains a veritable and principal platform through which the pulse of the industry is fuelled and felt.

AKABOGU stated this while delivering her welcome address at the ongoing OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week 2024 themed ‘Alliances of Growth’

According to her the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week is the continent’s leading downstream

energy event for international organizations, policy makers, regulators, development

organisations, operators, service providers and consumers in the downstream and

midstream energy value-chain.

She noted that the conference will seek to review, explore and celebrate industry partnerships and improved collaborations;’’ we encourage mergers , regional and transregional alliances across

and between both private and public sectors .’’

she said that this OTL is fully committed to the SDGs goals , particularly -Goal 7 -which targets Affordable and clean energy, GOAL 9 on Industry innovation and infrastructure particularly for promoting

energy efficiency. and; and Goal 17: Partnership – as depicted in the theme this year’s event.

‘according to her ‘’ this 18th edition od OTL , the discussions we will engage in are neither entirely new nor in isolation of the global discussions for energy efficiency and global partnerships as

enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

‘’We must equally stress that our alignment fully recognises the African context and

the realities of balancing fossil fuels and renewable energy for energy efficiency at

the continent’ pace.’’ She noted

‘’The discussions that will progress over the next 4 days will be followed by the big

question What next? This requires a collective response and decision; our

commitment to best practices, balanced reportage, perception management, and

commitment to an enabling and sustainable business environment.’’

‘’This year we have lined-up a total of 12 sessions. The themes are by no means

exhaustive of the industry’s multifaceted needs but we hope they will contribute to

the body of work that will aide informed action an policy formation.

She thanked all the speakers, stakeholders, operators and sponsors for their support which has made the event possible over the years and particularly this year. ‘’We note the presence of our Diamond sponsor, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

in most of the sessions of the event, emphasising its commitment to engage with the industry towards growth.

‘’We equally thank our partners including the 4th estate of the realm, the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) for their unwavering support .