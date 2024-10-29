Osun APC suspends Aregbesola over anti-party activities  

28.2 C
by Bisiriyu Olaoye090

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has suspended the immediate past Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over anti-party activities.

The suspension was contained in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Abdullah Ganduje, and national Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and singed by the state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and the state Sectary, Alao Kamoru.

According to the letter, the suspension followed complaints of Anti-Party Activities levelled against Rauf Aregbesola by the llesa East Local Government Executive Committee, to the the State Executive Committee (SEC).

The SEC had constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations, which include the creation of splinter groups, parallel organs, working with opposition parties, public outbursts against party leaders, refusal to support party activities, and refusal to vote for the party since the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Ilesha East Local Government Executive Committee of APC had requested that the SEC initiate a disciplinary action against Aregbesola.

The letter addressed to the SEC, which was signed by the chairman and Secretary, Fowowe Timothy and Kehinde Ajayi, noted that suspension was in accordance with Article 21 of APC’s constitution, for engaging in activities that are harmful to the party.

It stated that the resolution was met at a meeting of the Local Government Executive Committee held on October 21, 2024.

For a better society

 

 

