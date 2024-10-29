Nigeria to set up first Entrepreneurship Varsity in Africa

as the bill gets overwhelming support

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship in Bama, Borno State, got overwhelming support from all stakeholders during a Public hearing held on Monday.

The proposed University as stated by the sponsor of the seeking for its establishment, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan ( APC Borno Central) at the public hearing organized by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND, would be the first of its kind in Africa.

Senator Kaka in his remarks at the public hearing said the sad trend of the high quest for white-collar jobs with the attendant unemployment rate underscores the need for a specialised university with a focus on agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship education according to him, is a form of education that seeks to provide knowledge, skills, attitude, and motivation to students for entrepreneurial success in various facets of human endeavor, by equipping them with the ability to seek investment opportunities and maximize returns from those investments.

” The proposed university which focuses on agriculture and entrepreneurship will provide a platform for youths to transform opportunities into business ventures and, accordingly, manage those ventures to become a medium for job creation for themselves and others “, he stressed.

He added that Nigeria needs the proposed University to tackle the rising rate of youth unemployment which is second to that of South Africa.

“Disheartening is the fact that, according to the Spectator Index (a global youth unemployment index), Nigeria has an astronomical 53 percent youth unemployment rate which places it second to only South Africa, which has 61 percent youth unemployment.

“These worrisome statistics have negative effects on the nation generally, as they lead to a geometric rise in social vices and crimes in the society, all in the quest for survival.

” Required solution, however, lies in the proposed university that focuses on agriculture and entrepreneurship education, which prepares the youths to be responsible and enterprising”, he said

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Mohammed Muntari Dandutse, said the proposed specialized University when established, would be the first of its kind in Africa .

” The proposed Entrepreneurship University in the area of Agriculture, when established, would raise a generation of job creators and not job seekers”, he said .

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, Shehu of Bama, Dr Ibn Umar Kyari El – Kanemi etc, thanked the Senate for the legislative proposal and promised to leverage the planned Institution to turn around the fortunes of the State and her people.