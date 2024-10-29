29.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Meeting by committee with leadership of Bida Polytechnic held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo077

From left…Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic, Hon Danladi Aguye; Bursar, Bida Federal Polytechnic, Dr. Sadique Morufu and the institution’s Rector, Engr. Baba Aliyu Haruna was present during a meeting by the committee with the leadership of Bida Polytechnic at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

