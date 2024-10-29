Maintain Very High Standard in Education; Reps tell Rector Fedpoly Bida

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has advised the management of Federal Polytechnic Bida to maintain standards despite the challenges of competition from other institutions.

Chairman and members of the House Committee gave the advice when the Rector, Dr Baba Aliyu Haruna, the Bursar, Sidique Ma’arufu and other management staff appeared before the Committee on Monday.

This is even after members of the House Committee observed a fall in the institution’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) during a budget performance presentation by the Bursar.

A member of the Committee, Hon. Emil Inyang who made the observation wondered that, the institution’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR is falling below projections.

Responding, the Rector informed the Committee that, they are facing stiff competition from various existing and new institutions offering courses which the school offers for decades hence the reduction in admission intakes.

He said, “Like I said earlier, the population of the school is decreasing. The school is over 39 years old and many schools are springing up around Bida, so they are offering courses that in the past you have to come to Bida.

“Sister institutions around Bida are now being accredited. I can give you an example, since I came to that school and I became a lecturer, it’s only about two or three Polytechnics that are offering Chemical Engineering in the whole of northern Nigeria, but now we have more than twelve.

“Nasarawa which is our closest neighbour, I was lecturing in Nasarawa for years, now they have their HND. So, people have even as early as 10, 15 years ago as far as Lagos State Polytechnic people were coming to Bida to study Chemical Engineering. Very good students and we have a mini Nigeria in Bida.

“But now, every school is thriving to get accreditation and they are getting it. The second reason is that, even universities are springing near Bida now…Before then, they all came to Bida. Now , I mean you have a degree in Minna, you have many programmes in Lapai. Before now, Lapai was not there”.

The Rector however informed the Committee that, despite the challenges, the management is working to improve by introducing courses that are being sought after and improve more on existing ones.

He said, “We are trying to make up and bring up other courses that are not in Bidda. We have just gotten about Eight new programme resource inspections. Two or three weeks ago, we got 29 programmes accredited. We are also trying to catch up.

“Hon. Inyang however maintained that, while trying to improve their intake and shore up IGR, they should stick to maintaining standards.

He said, “For me, all the excuses you have given are positive excuses. They are not negative. But, the lesser the number of students per class, the better for the standards. Because, you are 20,000 before. I am sure some were standing to receive lectures. So, with the drop you have in population, so long as it is these reasons you are saying, you should concentrate on standards. The standards will make people realize that, this is where to go”.

After the presentation, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Dalladi Suleiman told the Rector and the other management staff to tidy up and update some of their records.

The Committee unanimously directed that, the Overhead and other details in Capital should be updated because they have observed some discrepancies and some funds spent Extra-Budgetary which the Federal Polytechnic Bida Rector said they have gotten approval from the Ministry of Education to spend.

The House Committee nonetheless informed the Rector and other management staff present that, the ministry is not an appropriation body, it is only the National Assembly that appropriates and approves spendings.