Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Int’l legislative dialogue on women , Constitution amendment in Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo082

From left… Wife of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatimah Tajudeen; Speaker of the House of representative, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; First Lady of Kwara State, and Chairperson Governor Spouses Forum,  Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu during the international legislative dialogue on women and Constitution amendment in Nigeria, in Abuja.  PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

