Int’l E-Waste day celebration organisis by EPRON held at University of Lagos

L-r …Senior Manager HSE (Health Safety & Environment) Peace Ugoala; General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Dr Babatunde Ajayi; National Project Coordinator International Labour Organization, Mr Stephen Agugua; Chairman, E-waste Producer Responsibility Organization of Nigeria(EPRON) Mr. Ayorinde Akintoye; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs. Ibukun Faluji, during the international E-Waste Day Celebration held at University of Lagos on 15/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Winners of the easy Competition Tertiary WEEE Recovery Challenge a competition amongst students of (UNILAG) to pioneer an appropriate e-waste collection model in the University, 1st Position Adebayo Joel received HP Laptop, Okeke Chioma 2nd position and Williams Oluwafemi 3rd position both received their prizes.

L-r …Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs. Ibukun Faluji; Director Environmental (LASEPA) Winners of the easy Competition 1st Position Adebayo Joel received HP Laptop, Okeke Chioma 2nd position and Williams Oluwafemi 3rd position both received their prizes; a guest, Assistant director (LAWMA) Engr Yusuf Olabanji and Senior Manager HSE (Health Safety & Environment) Peace Ugoala.

Cross Section of the Student with their prize pose with, Assistant director (LAWMA) Engr Yusuf Olabanji .

L-r …CEO, FABE international Foundation, Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; retired Permanent Secretary Lagos State Ministry of Environment &water Resource Alausa Ikeja, Mrs. Ronke Odeneye and Retired Director (NESREA) Mrs Ronke Soyombo.

L-r… CEO, FABE International Foundation, Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs. Ibukun Faluji; representative of Surulere Secondary School Mr. Oluwatoyin Adeleke received their gift from Tolulope Oyenuga from HIS (NiG) limited and Adekemi Olumodeji.

L-r …CEO, FABE International Foundation, Mrs. Temitope Okunnu; Executive Secretary (EPRON) Mrs. Ibukun Faluji; representative of Surulere junior secondary School, Rahaman Stephen Johnson heir gift from Tolulope Oyenuga from HIS (NiG) limited .and Adekemi Olumodeji, News Editor, UNILAG, FM Radio, Lydia Enyidiya Eke.

Cross Section of the guest, during the international E-Waste Day Celebration, held at University of Lagos on 15/10/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.