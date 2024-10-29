28.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights , Medalists on the honourees held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo083

Knights of Sylvester, Sir. Peter Nwanze; Sir. Walter Akpani, during the investiture ceremony.

L-r…Dame Winfred Akpani; Dr ABC Orjiakor Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola; Sir Steve Omojafor  and  Sir Supo Adigun.

 

L-r…Medallist, Mr.Julius Olufunso Britto;  Medalist, Lady Christine Doja Otedola  during the ceremony.

L-r …Dr ABC Orjiakor, Knights of Sylvester,  Sir. Walter Akpani and   Mrs.  Henrietta Orjiakor .

L-r …Dr ABC Orjiakor, his wife Mrs  Henrietta Orjiakor and Dame Winfred Akpani.

Cross Section of the Priest  during the investiture ceremony of Papal Knights and Medalists on the honourees at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos…14/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

