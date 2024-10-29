Gov Mbah Flags-off dualization of 43.7 Penoks-Abakpa Nike-Opi-a Road

Mbah is godsent to Nsukka zone- Igwe Asadu

You’ve proven yourself more Nsukka than any Nsukka man- Ezenta Ezeani

Enugu has suddenly become a reference point for transformational projects – Dennis Agbo

We’ll deliver on schedule and quality – Contractor

By Cosmas Chukwu,

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged-off the construction and dualisation of the 43.7km Penoks-Abakpa Nike-Ugwogo-Nike-Opi Nsukka Road with streetlights and 18-month completion timeframe in line with his administration’s vision to make the state the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Opi attended by political heavyweights and leaders of Nsukka Zone, Mbah stressed that the project, which includes straightening the of many bends, would drastically reduce accidents and criminality on the road.

“In the build-up to the election and in my acceptance speech after my election, we made a pledge that we are going to dualise the Penoks-Abakpa-Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka Road because. we realised from the outset that if we had to grow this economy to an exponential height, no section of this state should be left behind, more so an economic hub like Nsukka Zone. So, all we are doing here today is connecting those dots,” he said.

Mbah regretted that a trip from Enugu to Nsukka presently takes over an hour, hence the decision to do the 3.6km from the Penoks Junction all the way to the T-Junction flyover in addition to the 41km Abakpa Nike-Opi Nsukka Road to reduice travel time to about 30 minutes and make it possible for the people to comfortably live and work in Enugu and vice versa.

He also noted that his administration’s grassroot-based development and economic model placed the Enugu North Zone at an advantage.

“We are doing projects based on electoral wards. Guess who are the greatest beneficiaries of this model? It is the Nsukka zone. You have 102 electoral wards. That means you will end up with 102 smart schools, 102 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, over 1,000km of roads based since we are additionally going to do at least 10km of roads per ward,” he remarked.

In his remark, the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani and Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Asadu, said, “The people of Nsukka cultural zone and Enugu North Senatorial District never imagined the possibility of this life-time project. The only way we can pay you back is that you do not need to come to campaign here for your second tenure because we are all going to do that for you. You are Godsent to the people of Nsukka, Enugu State and Nigeria at large.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Ezeani Ezenta, noted that the governor had shut the mouths of naysayers.

“I feel emotional because a lot of things were said during the election. But today, by your good work, you have proved yourself even more Nsukka than any other Nsukka man,” he emphasised.

On his part, former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, described the project as “gigantic, huge, unbelievable and marvelous,” noting that it would open Nsukka Zone and the state to the world.

“This is a legacy project. Your name will never die. Your spirit shall never die. We will continue to give you support,” he added.

Other speakers, including the Chairman of Nsukka Nsukka LGA, Hon. Jude Asogwa, former Secretaries to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere and Prof. Simon Ortuanya, among others extolled the initiative.

Significantly, in a press statement he personally issued on Monday, Member representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency on the platform of the Labour Party, Hon. Dennis Agbo, described the road as “a transformational project, which will greatly facilitate commerce, ease mass transit and evacuation of farm produce by our hard working farmers as well as fight crime and criminality.“

“Our governor has clearly demonstrated his uncanny ability to see and unleash the enormous potential of our dear state and people. It is heartwarming to note that Enugu has suddenly become a frontline state and a reference point for transformational project initiatives,” he stated.

The Member representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency and Leader of the Enugu State Caucus of the National Assembly, Hon

Nnoli Nnaji, expressed the total delight of the federal lawmakers at the governor’s development initiatives and pledged their total support for him to move the state forward.

Meanwhile the CEO of COMAG Construction Company, Cosmas Agu pledged to deliver a high quality project and on schedule.