Economist tasks Tinubu on ministers performance

A development economist, Dr Glenn Prince-Abbi, has urged President Bola Tinubu to raise the performance bar of his cabinet members across all ministries.

Prince-Abbi, the Chief Executive Officer, Espera Global Corporation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The economist said this while reacting to Tinubu’s sack of some ministers and announcement of seven new replacements.

Prince-Abbi said that the current phase of Tinubu’s administration calls for cabinet members that would ensure the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the President should leave no room for celebration and chest-beating by ministers, adding that they should rather work with intensity to deliver on their mandates.

He stressed the need for cabinet members with zeal and ideas to ensure the delivery of democracy dividends.

Prince-Abbi urged the new ministers and those reshuffled to focus on the mission ahead as soon as they scale through the senate’s screening.

He said that upon clarification of their respective portfolios, the ministers should understand that the work ahead of them was a serious one.

NAN reports that those relieved of their duties include Uju-Ken Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education.

Others are; Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development.

The replaced nominees are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others are; Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Idi Maiha, Ministry of Livestock Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State Education.