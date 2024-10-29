DEFENCE MINISTER DIRECTS CDS TO PROVIDE SECURITY FOR ELECTRICITY TOWER REPAIRS

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has instructed the Chief of Defence Staff to provide security for the repair of the electricity tower, this conforms with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, who is very concerned about this development on the recent collapse of the grid due to third party interference which resulted in widespread power outages across Northern Nigeria, causing significant disruptions to citizens’ lives.

To prevent interference from non-state actors, the Minister has directed the Chief of Defence Staff to provide adequate security for the workers to repair this critical national infrastructure. The goal is to prioritize the repairs and ensure the grid’s functionality for the benefit of all citizens.

In a statement signed by the Director( Information and Public Relations), Henshaw Ogubike said the Honourable Minister urges all Nigerians, particularly those in affected states, to remain patient and show understanding as efforts are underway to address the situation.